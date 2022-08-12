Joe Judge now calling plays for Patriots

It appears the Patriots are having their own version of The Apprentice as they seek to replace Josh McDaniels as the play-caller for the offense.

Offensive line coach Matt Patricia, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2012-17 before leaving to becoming the Lions’ head coach, began Thursday night’s preseason game calling the plays for Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer, who started in place of Mac Jones, played two series and generated a touchdown. The Patriots had 75 yards on his 13 plays.

So the Patriots might have Patricia call the plays in the regular season, but then again. . . .

When Bailey Zappe replaced Hoyer on Thursday night, quarterbacks coach Joe Judge took over the play-calling duties. On three series with Zappe in the first half, the Patriots had 12 plays and 13 yards.

To create a little more intrigue, Bill Belichick even had a hand in the offense, talking to the quarterbacks during the game.

The Giants lead 10-7 at halftime, and the Patriots have 88 yards. Hoyer went 5-of-8 for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Zappe was 3-of-9 for 16 yards.

