Joe Judge not ruling out Daniel Jones vs. Rams as Giants QB throws on field at practice

Daniel Jones sets to throw vs. Saints

The biggest story all week heading into the home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams is whether or not Giants QB Daniel Jones will clear concussion protocol and be able to play.

As of now, head coach Joe Judge said there is a possibility that can happen.

“I would say from all the information he has, yes. If he’s cleared medically, it would be an option,” he told reporters before Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s on track with everything right now with the trainers. He can’t walk-through or practice or anything with us today. He’s in the meetings. He’s participating in that part right there. We’ll go through the rest of the week and see where that all leads.”

Just as Judge said that, Jones had walked out onto the field with his shoulder pads in hand – the second-year coach peered onto the field to see for himself.



Jones was seen tossing a ball to warm up his arm, but once Judge was done with his media duties, the third-year signal caller was seen on a back field with trainers while the rest of the team stretched.

Due to concussion protocol, there are certain steps Jones will have to take even when he is cleared. So he may not be able to fully practice before the game depending on when that clearing could happen.

In turn, the Giants will have to prepare with backup QB Mike Glennon, who took over for Jones in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys when he suffered his concussion, as of now.

“Mike does a great job coming in and staying ready, preparing. I have a lot of confidence in Mike,” said Judge.

Judge also discussed other injuries, like those of Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. Both players won’t be shown Wednesday, but Judge said he expects everyone who's injured to be on the field in some capacity Thursday.

Instead, Barkley and Golladay are inside working with trainers. Barkley is dealing with his low-ankle sprain, while Golladay has a hyperextended knee. Both key offensive pieces are not expected to play with those injuries occurring just a few days ago.

However, Kadarius Toney’s ankle injury seems to be alright as he was on the practice field. And he was joined by two receivers who have missed the past two contests – Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.

They both had hamstring ailments but were running around fine during the media portion of practice. They could be on track to returning, and that would be huge for the offense especially if Barkley and Golladay are deemed inactive.

“It was half walk-through, half full speed but I was able to go through all of it," Shepard said after practice.

"Feel great. Ready to go."

Shepard added that he did feel good this past week, but it was too late in the week to make that call so the Giants wanted to be cautious and sit him out another game."

Also of note: Andrew Thomas and Matt Skura were on the side with trainers getting work done, so they were limited. However, Jabrill Peppers was back on the practice field as he dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him out on Sunday.