Joe Judge: I’m not interested in quick fixes, I want to do this the right way

The Giants guaranteed themselves a fifth-straight losing season with Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Chargers and the team’s continued failures on the field have led to questions about whether Joe Judge will be the head coach when they try to snap the streak in 2022.

Judge fielded one of those queries when he met with reporters a day after saying he was “encouraged” by the way his team scored two touchdowns in garbage time to make the final score more cosmetically pleasing and said he wouldn’t comment on his “hypothetical future.” His answer to another question about being 10-19 to this point in his tenure suggests he doesn’t feel like his approach needs to be altered in order for the team to find more success, however.

“There’s a lot of examples of teams that have had quick success and then filtered out quick,” Judge said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “But there’s better examples of teams that have put the team together the right way over the course of a few seasons and had sustained success over time. . . . I’m not interested in having some kind of quick flash. I’m not interested in short cuts. I’m not interested in quick fixes. I want to do this the right way.”

The Giants have spent big on players like James Bradberry, Leonard Williams, Kenny Golladay, and Adoree' Jackson since Judge took the job and they’re tight against the salary cap, so it’s not like they’ve been losing with a bunch of raw recruits the last two years. The lack of wins generated by those moves and recent draft picks have created a general consensus that the Giants will be parting ways with General Manager Dave Gettleman after this season.

It would seem unwise to make keeping Judge a prerequisite for anyone who will take over that job, but there’s little about Judge’s comments to suggest that he thinks the Giants are about to pull the plug on his run. While the next four weeks might not change his answers, they could change the Giants’ plans about how to move forward after another flop of a season.

