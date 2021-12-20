Joe Judge slipped to 10-20 as the head coach of the Giants with Sunday’s 21-6 loss to the Cowboys and one topic of conversation after the game concerned whether he will turn to Jake Fromm at quarterback in pursuit of his 11th career victory.

Fromm replaced Mike Glennon after Glennon threw three interceptions and went 6-of-12 for 82 yards in his first NFL regular season action. Judge said the team is going to talk about how to handle the quarterback position in Week 16 and that starting Fromm will be front and center in that discussion.

“We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do, point blank,” Judge said. “We weren’t doing enough moving the ball otherwise, so I wanted to make sure I had the chance to see Jake and that will obviously open up a conversation about what we’re going to do this week. We’ll talk about it as a staff and we’ll make the best decision for the team.”

Judge has refused to rule Daniel Jones out for the rest of the season, but his answer on Fromm certainly suggests that the 2019 first-round pick will remain out of the picture due to the neck injury that’s sidelined him for the last three weeks. The Giants have lost all three of those games, which would seem to make it all the likelier that they’ll be trying something new at quarterback in Week 16.

Joe Judge: We’ll have a conversation about starting Jake Fromm originally appeared on Pro Football Talk