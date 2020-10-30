Joe Judge, Jason Garrett give high praise to former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul ahead of matchup with Buccaneers

The Giants will see their former All-Pro DE Jason Pierre-Paul again on Monday, in what is becoming a common occurrence between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his former team.

New York and Tampa Bay have played each other in both years since the Giants traded Pierre-Paul to the Bucs in 2018 for a third-round pick and rights to swap fourth rounders, and will do so again on Monday night. However, he didn't play in last year's loss in Tampa Bay.

Joe Judge will see Pierre-Paul for the first time as the Giants head coach, and had a lot of high praise for the two-time Pro Bowler.

"I think JPP is playing at a high level right now, obviously. He has a lot of production and numbers that match up to that. But I see him playing with a high motor right now," Judge said.

"They have a number of their front that are very disruptive. He’s done a good job of getting to the passer, both through sacks and pressures. But this guy right now to me is doing a good job. He has good length and good speed to get off on the line of scrimmage, and obviously, he’s a guy you have to deal with."

Giants OC Jason Garrett saw Pierre-Paul numerous times while he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, and like what he sees from him in film now as he prepares to face him again this week.

"He’s a hell of a player and has been for a long time," Garrett said. "...Just the utmost respect for him as a player. He’s always been someone that’s been disruptive, both in the run game, affecting the quarterback in the passing game, always had playmaking ability, always one of those guys when you’re breaking the huddle, you’re saying, ‘where’s number 90?’ It’s great to see him continue to do so well in his career, and certainly he’ll be a great challenge for us Monday night."

Pierre-Paul had 1.5 sacks and seven total tackles in the lone game he's played in against his former team, and will likely try to add to those totals as much as he can come Monday night.