Joe Judge: Jalen Ramsey started fight with Golden Tate

Giants' wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a heated scuffle after yesterday's game in Los Angeles.

After the Giants fell to the Rams 17-9, the two duked it out at midfield and had to be separated by teammates. The fight seemingly stemmed from family trouble dating back to last year - Ramsey broke up with Tate's sister, Breanna, after a long-term relationship in which the couple had two children together.

But Giants' head coach Joe Judge said Tate was acting in self defense, as other Giants told Judge that it was Ramsey who threw the first punch.



Judge added he does not intend to discipline his receiver for the altercation, and that the NFL is investigating the fight, as well.