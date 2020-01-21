Joe Judge hires Bret Bielema for Giants’ staff

Joe Judge is bringing a Patriots assistant with him to the Giants.

Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema will join the Giants’ staff, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It’s not yet clear what Bielema’s title will be with the Giants.

Bielema spent the last two years with the Patriots working alongside Judge, who was their special teams coordinator. Prior to that Bielema spent five years as head coach at Arkansas and seven years as head coach at Wisconsin.

Judge, who has no head coaching experience of his own, has been trying to add some experience to his staff. He also hired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as the Giants’ offensive coordinator.