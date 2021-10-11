Joe Judge gives Giants injury updates on Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and more

Daniel Jones on cart at AT&T Stadium after concussion

Giants head coach Joe Judge had a lot of injury updates to go over in his conference call on Monday, starting with the obvious: QB Daniel Jones.

It was a scary sight to see when Jones stumbled and was clearly concussed following a tough run to the end zone that fell short. He was carted off the field and his status for this week is murky at best.

“In terms of Daniel, he’s in the protocol," Judge told reporters. "So, we won’t know anything officially on where he’s at until later in the week. He’s gotta take his steps by the league mandate he has to go through. We’ll kinda wait patiently and get the other guys ready as we wait on him. Hopefully he gets the opportunity to play.”

Jones wasn't the only key cog to go down in the first half of the loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Saquon Barkley rolled his ankle on a freak accident following an incomplete pass, stepping on the foot of Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis, who ran in between him and Kadarius Toney (we'll get to him later, too). Also, Kenny Golladay hyperextended his knee and tried playing through it only to be deemed out as well.

"In terms of Kenny and Saquon, those guys are actually getting looked at as we speak," Judge explained. "We’re hopeful we dodged a couple of bullets right there. We’ll kinda wait and see the official diagnosis.”

Adding more on Barkley, Judge wouldn't give a specific timetable, though X-rays came back better "than what could've been for us."

"It was a little bit of a sigh of relief," Judge said, pointing out what Barkley's done after his ACL injury last season to be back for the team this year.

But while all three of these players are likely week-to-week at the moment, rookie corner Rodarius Williams is done with his first year in the NFL after five weeks. An MRI confirmed he has a torn ACL, the team announced.

Finally with Toney, who had a breakout game but was ejected for throwing a punch on a Cowboys safety, he injured his ankle making a catch near the sideline. He seemed in a good amount of pain, but he eventually made his way back on the field.

“I don’t want to go ahead and put anything out there. I don’t think it’s anything significant in terms of season-ending. We’ll see how it affects him this week," Judge said.

It's all bad news to start this new week with the very dangerous Los Angeles Rams coming to East Rutherford. The Giants could be without Jones, Barkley, Golladay, and potentially Toney with Judge not putting any timetable on the injury. And that's not to mention Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton still dealing with hamstring injuries.