Joe Judge: Giants have played and practiced at MetLife, surface is good

Giants coach Joe Judge disagrees with anyone who says the playing surface at MetLife Stadium is dangerous.

Asked about concerns raised by the 49ers, who suffered several injuries at MetLife Stadium yesterday against the Jets, Judge said his team has had no complaints either in Week One or when they practiced on the surface during training camp.

“It’s a good surface. It’s our home. We’re excited to play there next week,” Judge said, via Art Stapleton.

The 49ers are not excited to play there next week, but they will, as they face the Giants in a second consecutive game at MetLife Stadium, where the home team and the road team will disagree about the quality of the playing surface.

