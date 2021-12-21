Joe Judge: Giants considering Jake Fromm as Week 16 starting QB at Eagles

Jake Fromm warmup Daniel Jones background

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' "strained neck" is a season-ending injury, New York confirmed Monday, leaving Big Blue with veteran backup Mike Glennon and recently signed third-stringer Jake Fromm for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters Monday that the Giants (4-10) would give Fromm a closer look and make a decision ahead of Sunday's Week 16 game at the 6-7 Philadelphia Eagles, a 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday.

"We're going to look at Mike and Jake throughout this week," Judge said when asked about Fromm. "We'll watch Jake practice and we'll make the decision going into the game. I'd say in terms of his performance (Sunday) in the (Dallas Cowboys) game, obviously, he came in at the end of the game (and) was able to move the offense -- really give them a spark. Thought he moved the ball well, thought he made some good decisions, good sharp decisions.

"Showed good ball security in the pocket on the one he got hit on with the rush up the middle. Did a good job functioning within the operation. Thought he got the guys up to the line, got the call in, was able to navigate through the situation to put accurate passes on our receivers and give them a chance to make plays. Jake did enough to be in consideration.

"We'll see how practice goes. Obviously, there's a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end of the game when the team is playing more of a two-minute prevent mode. That's not a knock on Jake, it's just the reality and the truth. We'll get Mike and Jake ready for this week and we'll make the determination of who's going to start at a later time."

In Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Cowboys (10-4), Fromm made a debut late and completed 6 of 12 passes (50%) for 82 yards. Glennon fell to 0-3 in three starts after a 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) performance, including three interceptions.