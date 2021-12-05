Joe Judge “encouraged” by Giants offensive performance

Anyone who watched Sunday’s 20-9 Dolphins win over the Giants likely came up with words to describe the experience of watching the Giants pick up 250 yards and fail to score a touchdown, but encouraged probably wasn’t a popular choice.

It was the one that head coach Joe Judge came up with when he met with the media after the game. Judge said he was “encouraged” by what he saw from the Mike Glennon-led offense in the team’s second game since firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

“I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays,” Judge said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com.

The Giants had two plays of 20 or more yards and, as mentioned, never scored a touchdown in Sunday’s loss. Glennon wound up being diagnosed with a concussion after the game and Daniel Jones‘ outlook is unclear due to a neck injury, which may mean Jake Fromm gets the chance to provide Judge with encouragement in Week 14.

