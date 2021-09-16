Giants vs Broncos: Joe Judge on awful 27-13 loss in Week 1 | Giants Post Game

In this Giants vs Broncos post game interview, NYG Head Coach Joe Judge was pretty blunt following the Giants 27-13 loss to the Broncos in their home opener. Judge: 'They outplayed us, we didn't earn the right to walk out with a victory tonight. We have to play better and coach better and put our players in position to make more plays'. Judge was very appreciative of the fan support at MetLife Stadium but added, 'We have to give them a reason to cheer, but it's something we have to earn, we have to play better for them'.