Joe Judge on how Daniel Jones elevates team, NFL trade deadline | Giants New Conference
New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge explains that Daniel Jones elevates team's play simply by performing well himself. Judge is taking the wait and see approach on the playing status of RB Saquon Barkley and WR Kenny Golladay, who will practice on Wednesday. He expects the Giants to make and field calls at the 2021 NFL trade deadline with regard to possible moves but emphasized, 'I’ve made it very clear in terms of my vision of the team and where I want to build it. It’s being built for long-term success'.