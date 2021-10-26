Joe Judge on how Daniel Jones elevates team, NFL trade deadline | Giants New Conference

The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Way up in the Oakland Hills, Gary Payton is hollering good-naturedly as if he's still on the court during his days as a dynamic point guard with the Seattle SuperSonics, this time instructing his Lincoln University assistant coaches exactly where to stand for a group photo and moving them into position just so. Payton even throws both hands up almost as if ''The Glove'' is playing his signature smothering, lockdown defense again. The 53-year-old Payton is the new men's basketball coach at Lincoln, which has launched collegiate athletics for the first time in its 101-year history, and he is determined to make a lasting impression on the young players at the small school in his hometown of Oakland.