Joe Judge contract: Giants reportedly give new head coach lengthy deal

The New York Giants apparently want Joe Judge to be their next Tom Coughlin.

The Giants gave their new head coach a five-year contract with the "hope" he'll stay in New York longer than that, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday.

The New York Giants gave new head coach Joe Judge a five-year contract, per sources, with the hope that it will be those five and more. Giants don't want anymore two and dones. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2020

The Giants have cycled through three head coaches in the last four years: Ben McAdoo was fired in 2017 during his second season, while Pat Shurmur signed a five-year deal with New York in 2018 but was done by 2019. (Steve Spagnuolo served as interim coach for McAdoo.)

But the team believes it has its coach of the future in Judge, the New England Patriots' former special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach who learned from the best in Bill Belichick and Nick Saban.

"He knows what winning looks like and should look like," Giants owner John Mara said of Judge earlier this week. "His exposure and experience in New England and Alabama have helped shape his philosophy of building a winning program and culture."

Judge is the 12th former Belichick assistant or player to become an NFL head coach and the sixth to join the active coaching ranks, along with Detroit's Matt Patricia, Tennessee's Mike Vrabel, Miami's Brian Flores, Houston's Bill O'Brien and Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury.

That group has produced mixed results, as Al Groh, Vrabel and O'Brien are the only coaches on that 12-man list with career records above .500. The Giants also have lost 11 or more games in three consecutive seasons.

But New York is placing all of its faith in the 38-year-old Judge to turn that around -- and follow in the footsteps of Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls during his 12-year run as Giants head coach.

