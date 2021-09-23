Joe Judge concerned Giants lineman Nick Gates' leg injury could be career-ending

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates sustained a gruesome leg injury during the team's Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team. Gates experienced a fractured leg, and already underwent a surgery to repair the issue.

Gates has made progress following that surgery, but still has a long way to go in his recovery. Given the severity of the issue, Giants coach Joe Judge admitted he's concerned it could be a career-ending injury for Gates, according to USA Today.

"I'd be lying, from my perspective, if I said no," Judge said in response to a reporter's question as to whether the severity of Gates' injury could threaten the rest of his playing career. "I know there's comparisons to other players, these things are all different. I know he's going to have the best medical care possible ... so we're confident he's going to be able to come back. My fear, for any guy who has something like this, is yes, it can be career-ending."

Gates underwent surgery Friday and remains in the hospital as he continues to recover. The Giants have already placed Gates on injured reserve.

Nick Gates named a team captain coming into the season

Losing Gates for a significant period of time is a huge blow to the Giants. Gates emerged as one of the team's best starters in 2020, starting all 16 games for the Giants. He was also respected in the locker room, where he was voted a team captain heading into the 2021 season.

Gates sustained the injury in the first quarter of the team's Week 2 game against Washington. He was placed in an air cast and carted off the field.

He intends to return to the field following the injury.