Joe Jones ignites Bucs sideline with pick-six

Reuters

Rookie Justin Fields rushed for a touchdown and threw for another to give the host Chicago Bears a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday afternoon in the preseason opener for both teams. The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to grab Fields with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields, who rushed five times for 33 yards on Saturday, used his speed to escape pressure and scamper 8 yards for a touchdown with 9:45 remaining in the third quarter.