Penn State Football is pretty hot right now. There's no denying that the 8-0 Nittany Lions have title aspirations this season, so it's only fitting that a lady who knows a thing or two about the importance of wearing a crown is pulling for the Lions.

Are lions and dire wolves friendly to each other? It appears so.

The Penn State Football twitter account shared a pretty funny video of pop star Joe Jonas and his wife, Queen of the North from Game of Thrones' fame, Sophie Turner sharing a message of support to the team and shouting out Coach Franklin specifically.

Always 🆒 to have @joejonas + the Queen of the North on your side. 😏



Get on @SophieT's level, Nittany Nation. LET'S GO!#WeAre! pic.twitter.com/ObPDksM5uS



— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 6, 2019

"Joe Jonas here, I just want to give you a word of encouragement, you guys have been kicking MAJOR ass this season. I am so proud. I've been to one game, I expect to come to many others," Jonas said.

"I'm proud too, I love you guys, you're the best!" Turner chimes in.

The video ends with Sansa Stark doing a karate chop of sorts while screaming "you got this!"

Neat.

So what's the deal? How and why is Joe Jonas a PSU football fan? Well, it's not entirely clear, but he did attend a game earlier in the season at Happy Valley.

In fact, the Daily Collegian up at State College dug into this topic previously with a post titled, "Why do the Jonas Brothers suddently care so much about Penn State and Happy Valley?"

The takeaway? They just kinda do, it seems. If there's a random football team to throw your allegiance towards, this year's Nittany Lions seem like a solid choice.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share funny video supporting Penn State Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia