How Joe Jonas reportedly feels about Sophie Turner dating, following kiss with Peregrine Pearson

Yes, Sophie Turner and aristocrat Peregrine Pearson were photographed kissing. But it’s not serious, a source told Us Weekly, and Sophie is apparently seeing multiple people right now as she adjusts to life as a single woman following her separation from Joe Jonas.

Sources weighed in on Sophie’s approach to dating now, along with how her estranged husband reportedly feels about her moving on. "Sophie is open to the idea of dating again,” one source started. "She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

Peregrine and Sophie “are not serious at all,” the source added, hours after they were photographed kissing in Paris on 1st November. She is “casually dating a few people [and] keeping her options open.”

“There are a few men she’s shown interest in but [Sophie] isn’t jumping into anything or settling down,” the source said.

Getty Images

The source explained that Sophie went to the Kansas City Chiefs game with Taylor Swift last month at MetLife Stadium partly to do some boy scouting. “One of the reasons she [went] to the Chiefs game with Taylor is because she’s newly single and Travis has a lot of single friends who play in the NFL,” the source said.

As for Joe's feelings about Sophie moving on? A second source said that he is not “concerned” about that and finding his next love is “not on his radar” currently.

Getty Images

“He’s focusing his energy on his music and his family,” the source explained. “Joe is doing great, and he had an amazing time celebrating Halloween with his daughters [whom he shares with Sophie and had custody of this past week]. He has a lot on his plate between his career and his girls, so he doesn’t even have time to date.”

