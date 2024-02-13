Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas share how touring as a band has changed since they became dads

Plus, Joe Jonas reveals the song that's "very special to all of our daughters."

Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas are gearing up to take the concert tour international. (EVO ICL)

After a near three-month hiatus from touring the country, the Jonas Brothers are taking their music overseas.

The trio — Kevin, Joe and Nick — wrapped the U.S. dates of “The Tour” in December. Now they’re heading to Asia to kick off the international leg, premiering in the Philippines on Feb. 22 and ending in Ireland on June 20. While it’s not the first time on the road with little ones by their sides, it’s the first time the three brothers are traveling internationally together as girl dads.

Kevin has daughters Valentina, 7, and Alena, 10, with wife Danielle Jonas, and Joe is father to daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2, whose mother is his ex Sophie Turner. Nick is the newest dad among the brothers. He welcomed daughter Malti Marie, now 2, in January 2022, with wife Priyanka Chopra.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Kevin, 36, and Joe, 34, chatted about the whirlwind of touring the globe and why this time is particularly meaningful.

“There's so many places that we've been trying to go to for so many years, and it just really never lined up,” Kevin said about upcoming tour stops in countries like New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia. “Now it’s finally time.”

Kevin previously brought the family on the road with him in 2019 during the group’s "Happiness Begins Tour." Now that his daughters are older, school hours make traveling “a bit more challenging,” though he’s looking forward to their visit during summer vacation.

“Me and Danielle do a really good job with having a nice balance,” Kevin said. “We're going to bring them to a bunch of cities, hopefully in Europe, that they can experience for the first time together with us, which I think is a fantastic way to educate them about the world.”

The Jonas Brothers onstage in Las Vegas in November 2023. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Joe added that some of the group’s singles have taken on new meaning for him since becoming a father.

“‘Little Bird’ is one that became a silent favorite,” he said of the song off their latest record, The Album. “For us, it’s very special to all of our daughters and for a lot of the audience members. People that have lost loved ones, people that are going through life-threatening diseases and feel like that song is helpful for them in some way.”

A lot has changed for the brothers since their starring roles in the 2008 Disney Channel movie Camp Rock helped to catapult their careers. Joe said touring, especially, is much different now.

“As I get older, I make sure I take time for my body, my mental health and make sure that I’m 100 percent,” he said. “When I go out there and feel that audience, I want to make sure I'm emotionally strong.”

Part of that included an EVO Visian ICL lens implant to help with his nearsightedness, which Joe received two years ago. The 30-minute surgical procedure changed his life for the better.

“All my life I’ve not been able to see anything further than my hand,” he said.

Joe liked the results so much that he convinced Kevin to get the implant as well. The duo have since teamed up with EVO to get the word out about how the procedure helped give them new peace of mind.

“I find myself more present,” Joe said about the results. “I feel really confident that I can just be present and comfortable and not feel like [my nearsightedness] is taking away from any experiences I might be having.”

Nick, Joe and Kevin backstage at a Radio Disney concert, in Anaheim, Calif., circa 2006. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Radio Disney)

Peace of mind is especially important as the brothers prepare for their world tour.

“Communication is key,” Kevin said of the group dynamic backstage. “We all have our own independent lives outside of the band. It's not the only thing. And so, for us, we do as much as we can together, but time apart is also healthy.”

While traveling the world, he said they plan on “taking time out of our days to do fun things periodically. We're very, very lucky to do what we do and we don't take anything for granted.”

What bonds them the most, however, is music. Fans who see them in 2024 might hear some new songs they’re working on.

“We’ll probably include a lot of music that we are currently in the middle of,” Kevin teased. “We're not ready to share that with the wide world yet, the music, but we are diligently always working on new stuff.”