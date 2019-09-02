Joe Johnson sinks game-winning 3-pointer for Big3 championship (VIDEO)

Will Joe Johnson be back in the NBA for the 2019-20 NBA season? That’s the question posed by Big3 commentator Brian Scalabrine, and on Sunday Johnson’s case to return to the association got that much stronger.

Sunday was the Big3 season finale, with Johnson’s Triplets taking on Stephen Jackson’s Killer 3s. In the rush to reach 50 points — the game-winning threshold any Big3 team must reach to win a game — Johnson proved most important.

In a baseline out of bounds situation, Johnson ran across a screen at the nail and grabbed an easy 3-pointer over Jackson to give the Triplets an 11-point victory.

Via Twitter:

"HE'S NO ORDINARY JOE!" Iso Joe with the CHAMPIONSHIP-WINNING shot for @thebig3 title. pic.twitter.com/MKGf4ivPpY — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 1, 2019



