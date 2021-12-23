Joe Johnson gets thunderous ovation, first bucket with Celtics since 2002

Joe Johnson gets thunderous ovation, first bucket with C's since 2002 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Johnson only played two minutes for the Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they were two of the most electrifying minutes of the night.

Fans at TD Garden pleaded for "Iso Joe" to make an appearance late in the fourth quarter and C's head coach Ime Udoka granted their wish. Johnson received a thunderous ovation as he took the court for the first time since 2018, and the first time with the Celtics since 2002.

Standing ovation for Joe Johnson as he enters the game for the #Celtics ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/loqQQf7aMB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 23, 2021

The crowd exploded when Johnson drilled his lone shot attempt with 23 seconds left.

ISO JOE!!! ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒ pic.twitter.com/WK3GoE7a4b — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 23, 2021

"Everybody said it when they came in the locker room: Joe is a bucket," Udoka said after the game.

The Celtics cruised past the Cavs with a 111-101 victory on Wednesday night. Next, they'll head to Milwaukee for a Christmas Day matchup vs. the Bucks.