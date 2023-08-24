Joe Jacoby falls short again in bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

There was real momentum this summer for legendary Washington offensive tackle Joe Jacoby to finally take his rightful place in the Pro Football of Fame in 2024.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be — again — as the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee trimmed the list of finalists for 2024 from 12 down to three. Jacoby was excluded, while former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar, former Bears defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael and former Eagles, Raiders, Vikings and Bills wide receiver Art Powell were named as finalists.

🚨NEWS🚨 Three Seniors have been named Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. They are: -Randy Gradishar

-Steve McMichael

-Art Powell Full Story: https://t.co/a4rWvVoKWH pic.twitter.com/8SL3GZe0uA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 23, 2023

Somehow, Jacoby continues to be left out of the Hall of Fame.

This isn’t to diminish the three finalists. Gradishar, McMichael and Powell all belong, too. And we aren’t going to run down Jacoby’s list of accomplishments — again. Do we even need to at this point?

Does the Hall of Fame committee recognize the importance of offensive line play? Did they skip the 1980s? Do they remember “The Hogs?” We would really like to hear their “arguments” for continuing to deny Jacoby.

It’s honestly a joke at this point. Congrats to Gradishar, McMichael and Powell. But Jacoby belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

