Joe Jackson adds a Rutgers football offer this week

Three-star running back Joe Jackson added an offer from Rutgers football this week as the Scarlet Knights continue to send out offers to the class of 2023.

It was the second offer from a ‘Power Five’ program for Jackson, who also has an offer from Kansas State. His other offers include Alcorn State, Arkansas State and South Florida.

He is a 6-foot, 180-pound running back from Ridge Community High School (Davenport, FL). Last season, the class of 2023 running back and 1.011 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries.

He also had 15 receptions for 342 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. 247Sports ranks him as a three-star.

Ridge went 5-5 last season.

What is impressive about Jackson is his combination of size, strength and some good speed. He has the type of explosiveness that can leave defenders shoeless.

Jackson tweeted about the offer on Thursday night:

Rutgers already has a commitment from a Florida running back. Last month, three-star running back Christopher Johnson Jr. gave a verbal to the program.

Rutgers currently has four commitments in their ‘CHOP 23’ class headlined by two top 10 players from New Jersey (four-star defensive lineman JaSire Peterson and three-star offensive lineman John Stone). Tree-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes from Pennsylvania and the running back Johnson round-out a strong star to the recruiting cycle for the Scarlet Knights.