Joe Ingles with an assist vs the Miami Heat

Duke is going to have a week to dwell on a game that showed how much further it has to go when it comes to handling physicality and making game-winning plays late. The Blue Devils were outmuscled by host Clemson in the Tigers’ 72-64 win on Saturday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. “We made some careless passes, we weren’t getting any shots off,” said freshman Kyle Filipowski, who had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils.