Joe Ingles with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/31/2023
Joe Ingles (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/31/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Salt Lake City Stars vs. Memphis Hustle, 01/31/2023
How to watch the Tennessee-Florida basketball game Wednesday.
Lead analyst Trevor Immelman was in the broadcast booth talking to Max Homa, who had just hit his drive on the par-5 13th at Torrey Pines. Homa said he had been talking about the plan with CBS and with Andy Pazder, the tour’s chief of operations. “I’m very excited about the idea,” Homa said after his two-shot victory.
During an otherwise drama-free night for the Celtics at TD Garden, ball boy Octavio Cruz provided the entertainment when he had to dash off the court to avoid a Nets fast break -- much to the delight of Grant Williams and the Boston bench.
The Warriors have nobody to blame but themselves. Yet again.
Gisele Bündchen commented on Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
"He was a friend of mine. He is a friend of mine. I just haven't seen him. But I always really enjoyed playing with him and being around him."
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Kyrie Irving thought the Nets entered Wednesday's game against the Celtics with the wrong mindset, and it showed with one of Boston's most lopsided wins of the season.
Warriors guard Steph Curry has struggled in overtime, one shocking statistic shows.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
The Warriors reportedly are looking to improve their defense ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
The Celtics recorded their 10th-straight victory over Brooklyn Wednesday night at TD Garden and set multiple team records on their way to a 43-point wire-to-wire win. We share our takeaways.
WNBA free agency is underway with the regular season looming. These are the highest-paid players thus far in 2023.
The Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers are both ranked in this rivalry matchup for the first time since 2016.
Arlisha Boykins, 22 years young, has been fired.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
The Knicks have plenty of future draft assets and could be one of the most active teams ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. Here are the latest Knicks rumors and reports.
The Illinois "Orange Krush" group was trying to go to the Illini's game against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Saturday, but did so under the guise of being a children's charity.
Fortunately for Jordan Spieth, he wouldn’t be able to recreate his harrowing recovery shot even if he wanted this week.