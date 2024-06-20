Joe Hudson expected to join Mets for Cubs series, Luis Torrens headed to paternity list

The Mets are expected to make a move ahead of their weekend series in Chicago against the Cubs, bringing up catcher Joe Hudson from Triple-A Syracuse in place of Luis Torrens, who is headed to the paternity list, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

Hudson, 33, has not seen a lot of time in the majors in his career, playing in just a handful of games between 2018-2020 in stints with the Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners. In 18 games, the catcher is 5-for-30 with a double.

Finding his way on to the Syracuse Mets in mid-April this year, Hudson has appeared in 21 games for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate and has a slash line of .237/.392/.441 with three home runs.

With Francisco Alvarez recently getting activated from the IL and playing all three games in the series against the Texas Rangers, Hudson may find himself starting one of the games during the weekend, even with New York having an off day on Thursday.

The series against the Cubs begins on Friday afternoon at 2:20 p.m.