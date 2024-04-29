Joe Hortiz reflects on first draft as Chargers general manager: ‘I really believe we made our team better’

Joe Hortiz completed his first draft as the Chargers general manager and it’s safe to say it was a major success.

Los Angeles stuck with their No. 5 first overall pick and snagged the best offensive tackle in Notre Dame’s Joe Alt. Additionally, the team added two players, Ladd McConkey and Junior Colson, on Day 2. On Day 3, six more players were selected, adding depth for now and the roster’s future.

“The opportunity to take the players we took, each time we were just excited to take every one of them,” Hortiz added. “I really believe we made our team better.”

According to Hortiz, the third day of the draft was arguably the most crucial, adding that championship teams are expected to elevate their rosters in rounds four through seven.

“That’s where the scouts and coaches really do their work,” Hortiz said. “Everyone has their mock drafts on the first and second and third rounds. And honestly, you could pick 36 or 37 players on Day 1 and you’ll get 32 of them right.

“But Day 3 is when the information is not as readily available and that’s where you trust your scouts,” Hortiz added. “Our scouts did a great job knowing the players and identifying the ones that can help us.”

The draft class included nine players at six different position groups.

“These players fit the Chargers profile, and we really believe all nine of these guys do,” Hortiz said. “You want high-character players, you want highly competitive players, passionate players, intelligent, durable, tough. Guys that care about each other. And I can really say that about every one of them.

“We had the blue star that we brought with us here … we drafted three of them, “Hortiz continued. “We don’t got a bunch of them, each scout gets one. They put it on a guy and we were able to take three of them.

“Frankly, all nine of these players can be blue star-type players, but we’re limited in the number we can give out so you pick one, put it on,” Hortiz added. “That’s a real positive thing for us.”

Following the draft, the Chargers’ roster is in much better standing. They addressed the positions of need that we highlighted ahead of the event with players who mostly ranked higher or aligned with the consensus big board.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire