Joe Hart on standby to start for Tottenham against Arsenal after doubts emerge over Hugo Lloris

Joe Hart is set to make his first Premier League appearance for almost two years in Tottenham Hotspur’s north London derby game against Arsenal on Sunday.

Hugo Lloris is a doubt for the visit of Arsenal, having not travelled with the rest of the squad for the LASK Europa League game on Thursday night, with Hart preparing to make his first top-flight appearance since Boxing Day 2018.

Tottenham have not confirmed whether or not captain Lloris is injured, but it is understood there is concern he could miss the Arsenal game in what would represent a major blow to head coach Jose Mourinho.

Hart was at fault for two of the LASK goals in Tottenham’s disappointing 3-3 Europa League draw, while his distribution was also below par.

The 33-year-old is yet to play in the Premier League for Spurs since signing on a free transfer in the summer, with his last top-flight appearance coming for Burnley in a 5-1 defeat to Everton on December 26, 2018.

Former England international Hart only made three appearances for Burnley last season, in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, and has made all of his six appearances for Tottenham this season in the Europa League.

The last time he finished on the winning side in the Premier League was for Burnley in a 1-0 victory over Brighton on December 8 2018.

Despite his questionable form and his almost two-year stretch without playing in the Premier League, Hart appears to be ahead of Tottenham’s other senior goalkeeper, Paulo Gazzaniga, in Mourinho’s pecking order.

The Argentine, who was expected to leave in the last transfer window, is yet to play a single minute of football this season, despite making 25 appearances and standing in for Lloris for three-and-a-half months while he was out with a dislocated elbow.

Explaining the signing of Hart, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester City, Mourinho said: “Joe is one of the top goalkeepers of last decade in the country. He started very early in a big club like City and played for the national team. 75 caps (for England), so he has all the experience.

“I think a negative episode a few years ago marked his career for the past three or four years because it is not easy to leave a champion club and then go into clubs of another dimension. So, now he has the chance to be back at a club like us.”

Mourinho has said that he is optimistic that striker Harry Kane will be fit, while Spurs will also make a check on left-back Sergio Reguilon who has been nursing calf injury and central defender Toby Alderweireld.

Following the draw with LASK, Mourinho said: “I believe [Harry Kane] is going to be fit. I'm not sure. He's having treatment but I could be doing some bluff and pretend he's in trouble, but he's not and I think he'll play [against Arsenal].”

Tottenham go into Sunday’s game against Arsenal undefeated in the Premier League since the first game of the season and top of the table, eight points ahead of their opponents.