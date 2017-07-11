Joe Hart's future still unclear as West Ham only considering potential loan move

Joe Hart’s future remains unresolved with West Ham currently only prepared to offer a loan deal for England’s first choice goalkeeper rather than the permanent signing that Manchester City would prefer to move the player on for good.

West Ham look the most likely destination for Hart, 30, who is going through another summer of uncertainty one year after he was told by Pep Guardiola that he was no longer the first-choice goalkeeper at City. Back after a year’s loan at Torino, Hart is unlikely to travel with City on their tour of the United States later this week.

City want the player to leave on a permanent deal this summer but as with last summer, his wages of around £120,000 per week, with two years left on the deal have become the key stumbling block with a market reluctant to make such a big investment in the international.

The fee of around £20 million, as well as his wages, are proving impossible for Newcastle United with a limited budget at their disposal, largely because of the major investment into gaining promotion.

Crystal Palace sold Steve Mandanda to Marseille on Tuesday, one year after he left the French club to join Palace. Palace are expected to sign a second choice goalkeeper as an alternative to Wayne Hennessey and have no immediate plans to sign Hart.

West Ham have goalkeepers Darren Randolph and Adrian San Miguel and have not prioritised the position as one that requires strengthening this summer. It means that Hart could still be waiting for a resolution on his future by the time the England squad meet at the end of August for their World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

City’s stipulation that the player must be sold might have to be revisited with Hart wishing to play regularly in the build-up to next summer’s World Cup finals.

