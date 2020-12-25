Joe Harris sets Nets record, Kevin Durant climbs all-time Christmas scoring list

This Christmas was already a special one for the Brooklyn Nets with the franchise finding itself back on the NBA’s premier showcase slate. But getting a chance to knock off Kyrie Irving’s old team, the Boston Celtics, wasn’t enough for the Nets.

In the first quarter, Joe Harris set a franchise record he’s been hunting since last season. With his first 3-pointer made against the Celtics, Harris broke the franchise’s record for consecutive games with a made 3-pointer, setting the mark at 62. D’Angelo Russell previously held the record (61 consecutive games), which he established in 2018-19.

That wasn’t the only major moment for the Nets in the first quarter of Friday’s game.

With his first three points of the game, Kevin Durant climbed up the all-time Christmas Day scoring leaderboard. Durant is now No. 5 all-time in total points scored on Christmas Day, surpassing Shaquille O’Neal (272 points). Durant will need at least one more Christmas Day game to get by No. 4 Dwyane Wade (314).

Heading into the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Dallas Mavericks, No. 3 LeBron James is within striking distance of No. 2 Oscar Robertson and No. 1 Kobe Bryant (395).