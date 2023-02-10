Joe Harris with a buzzer beater vs the Chicago Bulls

Is Russell Westbrook a loser in this deal?
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
The NBA trade deadline helped the Warriors cut down on hefty luxury tax bill this season and next.
Playing at Fiserv Forum before embarking on a four-game road trip, the Bucks were never in the game after the first few minutes.
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
Doc Rivers devised a game plan that essentially dared Blake Griffin to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night, and the Celtics veteran made his former head coach pay.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
NBA teams are on the clock as the trade deadline looms at 3 p.m. with a couple of Cleveland Cavaliers being grist for the rumor mill.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.
On Undisputed on FS1 Thursday, Shannon Sharpe had a question for Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
LeBron James got the scoring record Tuesday, but all was reportedly not well among the Lakers vs. the Thunder.
The acquisition of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt is the Lakers’ major attempt to fix the Russell Westbrook trade — and their disappointing season.
Weatherford vs. Anadarko was a matchup of top-10 teams in Oklahoma's Class 4A. The final score was 4-2.
Ticket prices have gradually declined in every 24-hour window since Sunday night and might end up being the cheapest on average since Super Bowl LIII.
Days before the Super Bowl kicks off, the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles. By Adam Hermann
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.