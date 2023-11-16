Joe Harasymiak fits the Rutgers football defense: ‘Joe is just an excellent coach’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — One day after Joe Harasymiak was nominated for the Broyles Award, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano detailed just why his defensive coordinator is so highly considered.

Now in his second year with Rutgers, Harasymiak has been a tremendous addition to the defense. He has Rutgers as a top-five unit in the Big Ten.

He came to Rutgers from Minnesota, where he was the defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he was head coach at FCS program Maine.

He brings a lot of experience to his role at Rutgers. The Broyles Award is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

A Rutgers coach has never won the award.

“Joe is just an excellent coach, an excellent person. He fits right into our culture who we are what we are,” Schiano said on Wednesday following practice. “Joe comes from our tree – you know our defensive tree. So that also was a huge fit. Just a great, great staff member, great guy to have on the staff.”

The Broyles Award was won last year by Garrett Riley, the TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

