Las Vegas is looking at adding some offensive line depth.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Raiders are bringing in veteran Joe Haeg for a free agent visit on Thursday.

The Steelers released Haeg earlier this week. He’d signed a two-year deal with the club in March 2021. Haeg appeared in 12 games with a pair of starts for Pittsburgh last season.

Before signing with Pittsburgh, Haeg spent 2020 with the Buccaneers. He appeared in 12 games with three starts for the Super Bowl LV champions.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Haeg played his first four seasons with the Colts. He’s appeared in 79 career games with 40 starts.

The Raiders notably waived 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood earlier this week. The offensive lineman was claimed off waivers by the Bears.

Joe Haeg to visit with Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk