Joe Haden won’t sign extension with Steelers this year

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden said earlier this month that he was looking for an extension that would keep him in Pittsburgh beyond this season, but he hasn’t gotten one and it appears he won’t be getting one in the future either.

The Steelers traditionally do not sign extensions with players once the regular season starts, so the window was getting tight for anything to happen. On Wednesday, Haden’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said nothing will.

Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that Haden will not sign a new deal and is looking forward to free agency in 2022.

“Joe has never been an unrestricted free agent before and is excited about that opportunity,” Rosenhaus said. “We expect him to have a very strong market.”

When Haden discussed his desire for a new deal, he acknowledged that T.J. Watt‘s new pact was a bigger priority for the team. Watt has not signed a contract yet and it seems likely that the Steelers’ attention will be in that direction heading into Week One.

