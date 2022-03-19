Joe Haden says goodbye to Steelers on Twitter

There nothing official yet but based on the tweet below from cornerback Joe Haden, his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers is drawing to a close.

This one felt like a foregone conclusion. Haden is a very talented cornerback but it’s clear Pittsburgh is looking to get younger and more athletic in the secondary and weren’t going to pay a premium to Haden.

Haden spent the last five seasons with the Steelers after coming over from the Cleveland Browns just before the start of the 2017 season. The only knock on Haden has been his inability to stay healthy and on the field.

Steelernation we will always have memories! 🙏🏾🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8oAyeh9Ipt — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 19, 2022

