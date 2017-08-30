Joe Haden rumors: Saints, Chiefs and Steelers interested in former Browns CB

The Browns released former first-round pick Joe Haden, which means he'll be free to sign with another team after 4:00 p.m. EST Wednesday.



The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback isn't the player he once was, which is why Cleveland parted ways with him. The Browns were unable to find a trade partner, likely because of Haden's contract which was overpriced considering his talent level has dropped.

But Haden can still play in this league, and he'll find a team sooner rather than later.

"Tons of interest in him," Haden's agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter. "He will have a new deal with another team by tomorrow afternoon."

Schefter also reports the Saints and Chiefs will have "strong interest" in the cornerback once he hits free agency.




Those certainly won't be the only teams, as you can likely expect the Dolphins, Ravens, Colts, Cowboys, and Lions to look into the 28-year-old as well. The Colts recently suffered an injury to veteran CB Vontae Davis, and adding Haden would be a great addition to that secondary.

The thing with a player like Haden is he's a great fit almost anywhere. In such a pass-heavy league, teams are always looking to improve their secondary, and it's worth taking a chance on a guy like Haden who made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2014.



We don't know where yet, but you can expect to see Haden in another uniform soon.