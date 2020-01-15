Joe Haden replacing Marcus Peters in Pro Bowl

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was a Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2014. He is one again.

The Steelers announced Wednesday that Haden will replace Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters, who has withdrawn because of injury.

“He’s just a quality, low-maintenance, high-production, veteran player,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said of Haden, via Teresa Varley of the team website. “Obviously, Joe made the splash plays, so he deserves the recognition, but I can’t say enough about those low-maintenance, high-production veteran corners that provide a nice high floor for us in terms of performance.”

Haden made five interceptions, tied for the fourth in the NFL this season. He also had 65 tackles, 17 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Haden joins defensive teammates Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt in the NFL’s all-star game.