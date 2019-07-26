Joe Haden optimistic about a new deal

The Steelers gave Mike Tomlin a one-year extension on Thursday. Cornerback Joe Haden hopes to join his coach with a deal of his own before the season starts.

Haden’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert are talking, Haden said.

“We’re communicating, so that’s a good thing,” Haden said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Haden, 30, is entering the final season of a three-year, $27 million deal, scheduled to make a $10 million base salary this season. The Steelers have a team policy of not negotiating once the season begins, so they have five weeks to get Haden locked up.

“I’m trying not to worry about it, but I’m optimistic,” Haden said. “We’re working on it.”

Haden has started 26 games for the Steelers, making 83 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and 19 pass breakups.