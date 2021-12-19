Joe Haden: I knew the Titans were short the whole time; that was a bad spot

At the end of the Steelers’ victory over the Titans, Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden tackled receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine short of the sticks on fourth-and-6 for a turnover on downs.

But there was some question as to whether or not Haden’s tackle prevented a first down, as the officials came out for a measurement.

There probably shouldn’t have been any question, Westbrook-Ikhine needed to reach the 9-yard line and didn’t look like he crossed the 10. But the ball was spotted much closer to the first-down marker than it should have been.

After the game, Haden didn’t seem to like the initial spot either.

“I knew he was short the whole time,” Haden said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I knew he was short. That was a bad spot.”

The initial spot was short, but a video review confirmed Westbrook-Ikhine didn’t make it to the first-down marker.

Sunday was Haden’s first game since Week 10, as he’s been out since then with a foot injury. Head coach Mike Tomlin touted Haden’s intangibles when discussing the corner after the game.

“It’s not just his play, it’s the presence that he brings,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers are now 7-6-1 with matchups against the Chiefs, Browns, and Ravens to end the season.

