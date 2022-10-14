Joe Haden inks one-day deal, retires with Cleveland Browns

In other Cleveland Browns news, they have signed veteran cornerback Joe Haden. Well, sort of. They have signed Haden to a one-day deal so he can retire as a member of the Browns. They will celebrate Haden during the Week 8 primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Haden was drafted in with the seventh overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Browns. He then played the first seven years of his NFL career in the brown and orange, being named to two Pro Bowls during that time. After his release in 2017, Haden went on to play the last five seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It is good to know Joe knows to who his allegiance truly belongs. Congratulations to Haden and best of luck for his future.

Congrats, @joehaden23! One of the greatest CBs in our franchise's history is signing a 1-day contract to officially announce his retirement from football. Thank you for all you've done for our city 🧡 pic.twitter.com/w1AGLtNHDL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 14, 2022

