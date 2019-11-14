Joe Haden is expected to play against Browns

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden didn’t practice on Wednesday, but it looks like he will be able to play against the Browns on Thursday night.

Haden was out of practice with an illness and the team listed him as questionable to play against his former team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Haden is expected to be in the lineup in Cleveland.

Haden has not missed a game this season for the Steelers. He had his first interception of the year against the Rams last Sunday and also forced a fumble in the 17-12 Pittsburgh victory.

Since moving from Cleveland to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2017 season, Haden has faced his former team four times. He has 14 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception in those outings.