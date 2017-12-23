Joe Haden exits injury report in advance of Monday’s game

It took longer than originally expected, by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is back.

Haden has exited the injury report, nearly six weeks after suffered a cracked fibula against the Colts.

He fully participated in practice all week, and he has no availability label on the final report of the week.

Out, as expected, is receiver Antonio Brown, who suffered a partially torn calf muscle against New England. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh is questionable with a shoulder injury. He wasn’t on Thursday’s report, didn’t practice Friday, and fully participated on Saturday.

The Steelers would benefit greatly from Haden’s presence against the Patriots, if/when they get together again in the playoffs.