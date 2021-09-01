Joe Haden confirms no contract extension from the Steelers

After approaching the Steelers about an extension to finish his career in Pittsburgh, Pro-Bowl CB Joe Haden has decided to play out his contract and test the free agent market in 2022 when the cap is expected to increase significantly, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter via agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Pittsburgh Steelers and cornerback Joe Haden are not going to come to terms on a contract extension to keep him with Pittsburgh beyond this season. This means Haden plans to pursue free agency at the end of the season.

Haden then took to Twitter after the report came out to confirm that this will be his last season with the Steelers with the hashtag #lastdance.

Haden has been great since coming to the Steelers in 2017. He’s the best cornerback on the roster, been a fan favorite but every player has an expiration date just like players run out of use for their teams when the money isn’t right. I’m sure the Steelers would take Haden back but it’s obvious there’s a money gap neither side is willing to give in on.

