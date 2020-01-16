Joe Graf Jr. set for full-time Xfinity season with SS Greenlight Racing

Joe Graf Jr. will compete in his first full-time Xfinity Series season this year with SS Greenlight Racing, the team announced Thursday.

Graf, 21, will drive the team’s No. 08 Chevrolet, which Gray Gaulding raced in 2019.

Patrick Donahue will serve as Graf’s crew chief. He will be sponsored by the EAT SLEEP RACE clothing line.

A native of Mahwah, New Jersey, Graf competed part-time for Richard Childress Racing last year, making three starts and failed to qualify for two others. His best finish was 14th in the fall race at Richmond. Graf raced full-time in the ARCA Menards Racing Series the last two years. He earned one win, seven top fives and 21 top 10s.

“To be racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is super cool,” Graf said in a press release. “My boys at EAT SLEEP RACE are really pumped and I am looking forward to having them back on the car.

“Bobby (Dotter, team owner) and Patrick prepare solid cars. To have the chance to get into a competitive race car for a full season is exactly what I need to continue developing at this level.

“My goal is to learn as much as possible, contend for strong finishes and maybe even earn a berth into the Xfinity Series playoffs. I know I have a lot to learn, but I’m eager for the challenge and am ready to get to Daytona and getting the season underway.”

As an owner, Dotter has 220 Xfinity Series starts since 1995 and 305 in the Truck Series since 2004. Gaulding earned Dotter’s best Xfinity result last year when he placed second at Talladega.

“I’ve been watching Joe for a little while now, especially when he ran a few NASCAR Xfinity Series races last season and I’ve seen he’s eager to learn and perform,” Dotter said in a press release. “This is a big step for him, but he is determined to put the effort in and have a good rookie season.

“With Patrick’s leadership and the strength that our team has shown in recent seasons, there’s no reason that we can’t go out there and do the same with Joe in 2020. I’m looking forward to getting the year started.”

During his 2019 season at RCR, Graf served as a marketing and communications intern through New York University, where he attends school. He will continue in that role this year.