Joe Girardi's firing illustrates how GMs control all the power in baseball

Nothing so blatantly illustrates where the power in modern baseball resides as the carousel of managerial firings that climaxed Thursday with the New York Yankees’ dismissal of Joe Girardi. General managers wield more control than ever, and they use it as a cudgel to install ideological analogs. When Girardi lost Brian Cashman, the Yankees’ GM, he lost his job.

The manager used to be the fulcrum of an organization, the decision maker whose compass guided the GM. The slow shift to a top-down management structure accelerated as front offices sodden with information saw managers more as conduits through whom they could deliver the knowledge gleaned from the quantitative analysis that serves as a backbone for modern baseball dogma.

And though Girardi was by no means averse to this, brandishing the most infamous binders outside of Mitt Romney’s, there is a truth to the GM-manager relationship: If any animus exists, it’s obvious who’s gone. Managers, in 2017, are as fungible as paper towels.

Dusty Baker, coming off 95- and 97-win seasons with Washington? Gone. John Farrell, winner of the American League East the last two years in Boston? Peace. Terry Collins, who managed in the World Series two years ago and a playoff appearance last season? Canned.

Girardi, Baker and Collins have spent at least a decade managing baseball teams, and the Boston Rule – every year spent managing the Red Sox should count for two – would put Farrell there, too. The notion that experience buys them a pass or counts for much holds little water. The swath of managers hired with no prior experience elucidates the evolution of the position and how front offices view managers today.

The ideal manager is trilingual: English, Players and Quants. He manages up and down. He relays the temperature of the clubhouse to upper management while selling the front office’s information and direction to players. He knows how to convince those in uniform that what those in shirts and ties want is paramount, and he knows how to convince those on the upper floors that the nature of a 25-man roster means some will resist those entreaties. He has intellectual heft and social charm. He is a unicorn.