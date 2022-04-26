Joe Girardi tells demoted Phillie Bryson Stott, 'Don't do what I did'

Joe Girardi tells demoted Bryson Stott, 'Don't do what I did' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's never easy to tell a player that he's been sent to the minor leagues.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi drew on some personal experience when he delivered the difficult news to rookie infielder Bryson Stott on Monday.

"Basically, I told him don't do what I did," said Girardi, recalling the time he was sent from the majors to the minors as a rookie player with the Chicago Cubs in 1989.

"Don't go down and pout for two weeks like I did. Don't waste two weeks. Go down and play in case something happens.

"You know how quickly things can happen in this game. A guy gets hit by a pitch, someone gets a hammy, you could be right back here playing every day. We want him to get at-bats and be ready.

"He needs to go play. He is definitely in our future plans."

Girardi was 24 -- the same age as Stott -- when the Cubs sent him to the minors in 1989. He eventually returned and enjoyed a 15-year career in the big leagues.

Stott was the Phillies' opening day third baseman but had just four hits in 30 at-bats over the first couple of weeks of the season. He struck out 10 times while walking just once. Alec Bohm ended up re-seizing the third base job with a hot streak and Stott's at-bats dwindled as he went 0 for his last 18 with the big club.

Stott remains the Phillies' shortstop of the future. He will play that position regularly at Triple A.

Hours after sending Stott to the minors on Monday, the Phillies did the same thing with lefty Bailey Falter. Like Stott, his use had dwindled at the big-league level. He pitched one inning Monday. It was his first work in eight days. He was sent to Triple A after the game and Damon Jones, another lefty, was recalled.

The Phillies sent Falter to the minors because they need to get him work as a starting pitcher in case a need arises in the big leagues. He will start for Lehigh Valley on Friday or Saturday, according to Girardi.

"We're getting to the point where we're not using our long relievers as much," Girardi said. "We have to have other starters built up in case we need one. What do we do if we have a doubleheader? We thought we'd give him a little bit of a head start and get him stretched out."

In other news, Didi Gregorius returned to the lineup at shortstop Tuesday night against Colorado. He had not played in a week after getting hit on the left hand by a pitch.

Utility infielder Ronald Torreyes, who had been playing at Triple A, asked for and was granted his release.