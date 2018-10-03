Joe Girardi has interviewed for the Reds manager position

The Cincinnati Reds might have to invest in more binders next season. The team has reportedly interviewed former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi for its vacant manager position, according to Jon Heyman.

Girardi is far from the only former skipper to interview for the job. The team has also interviewed Brad Ausmus and John Farrell, and are still considering giving interim manager Jim Riggleman the job. Heyman also names David Bell, whose father, Buddy, managed in the majors and currently holds a job in the team’s front office as a candidate. David Bell is the farm director for the San Francisco Giants.

Of all those names, Girardi stands out the most. The 53-year-old has posted a .554 winning percentage over his 11 years as a manager. Girardi led the Yankees to a World Series in 2009, and won the Manager of the Year award with the Miami Marlins.

Girardi would have drawn plenty of interest last offseason, but the Yankees let him go after a number of other managerial spots were already filled. The Washington Nationals job was still open, but the team passed on Girardi in order to save money. The team eventually hired Dave Martinez.

Given his history, Girardi should be a hot candidate among nearly every team with an opening, and it’s possible he’ll have a say in where he winds up. While the Reds have some promising offensive pieces in Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett and Eugenio Suárez, the rest of the roster needs work.

It’s possible Girardi could view another team as a better landing spot, or could wait to see if any playoff teams decide to shake things up. The Reds won’t be the only team looking to bring him in.

Joe Girardi should be a hot managerial candidate during the offseason. (AP Photo/John Raoux)





– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story Continues

• Passan: Where do Cubs go after embarrassing postseason exit?

• The unlikely hero that saved the Rockies season

• Why Dodgers aren’t starting Kershaw in Game 1

• MLB postseason field is set: Here’s the schedule and how to watch