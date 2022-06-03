Joe Girardi got fired and Phillies fans have strong reactions

Phillies fans have strong reactions to Girardi firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies did something on Friday that a number of fans have been clamoring for: they moved on from manager Joe Girardi.

Girardi, who took over in 2020 as the team's skipper following the Gabe Kapler experiment, was largely underwhelming during his two-plus year run in Philadelphia.

A number of his decisions - lineup construction, pitcher management, and the like - were fairly questionable during his time here, but a good chunk of the blame also likely falls in the "out of his control" pile when it comes to finding quality defensive talent and sufficient bullpen arms.

Ultimately though, as the Phillies slog through another lackluster season during Bryce Harper's prime, something had to be done.

And it's safe to say Phils fans were waiting on this day, because their reactions when the news broke were pretty dang good:

Oh, now theyâ€™ll win. This will fix everything — Stephen Gross (@Stephen_Gross23) June 3, 2022

This is different. Different is good — Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) June 3, 2022

Just broke the Joe Girardi news to my dad over FaceTime: â€œitâ€™s about timeâ€ — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) June 3, 2022

Until they fire the entire analytics department, firing the manager will change nothing. — FakeWIPCaller (@FakeWIPCaller) June 3, 2022

Will this move fix anything? Doubtful. Did something different have to be tried? Absolutely. — #HireTrotz (@_Philly_Talk) June 3, 2022

MY FELLOW AMERICANS.... OUR LONG NATIONAL NIGHTMARE IS OVER https://t.co/seZ4xwlJMb pic.twitter.com/lIX7VdWdvL — baseballin' (@inthephanattic) June 3, 2022

Bye, Girardi! (Yankee scum) — Mike Meech (@meechone) June 3, 2022

Phillies tailgates are officially back on the menu — #1 baja mode fan (@philatticus) June 3, 2022

The Phillies had to get rid of Girardi, who was inexplicably unable to turn bad defensive big-money free-agent signings into good defenders via magical abilities — R.J. White (@rjwhite1) June 3, 2022

That's a lot of opinions!

I feel like the general fan consensus is this:

No, this move won't fix the Phillies. No, Joe Girardi wasn't the sole problem (or maybe even the main problem) with this team. Yes, Girardi was replaceable-to-bad during his time here. And yes, this move basically had to happen to try and kickstart a turnaround before this entire season is lost.

Pretty reasonable conclusions, just charged with a lot of emotion from a fanbase absolutely sick of watching bad/boring baseball.

We'll see if anything changes with Rob Thomson as interim manager. Does the squad wake up? Do they continue to slide into mediocrity? It should be an interesting next four months.

