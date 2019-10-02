Joe Girardi expresses interest in Cubs managerial opening

Could 2020 be the year in which Joe Girardi becomes manager of the Cubs?

In an interview on 670 The Score's "Mully & Haugh Show" Wednesday, Girardi expressed interest in the Cubs' managerial opening, though he made it clear that he‘s interested in returning as a manager in general.

"When you look at managing in Major League Baseball, there are only so many jobs," Girardi said. "So obviously anything that comes across your desk, you're going to be very interested in. You can't just go to another city and say, 'I'm going to be an orthopedic surgeon here.' "You can't do anything like that.

"So, there's 30 jobs. Obviously, there's 10 teams in the playoffs, so those jobs probably aren't open. You start to look at the other jobs available and obviously I have a lot of ties to Chicago. Any job out there is going to interest me, because I would like to manage again."

Girardi, who currently is an MLB Network analyst, has 11 seasons of managerial experience. He won the Manager of the Year award with the Marlins in 2006, though he was fired after that season due to a rift with ownership. He then managed the Yankees from 2008-17, making the postseason six times while winning the 2009 World Series.

The Yankees didn't retain Girardi after his contract expired following the 2017 season (as the Cubs did with Joe Maddon this season). One difference, though, is that the Yankees advanced to the ALCS in 2017, losing in seven games to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros.

As he noted, Girardi has plenty of ties to Chicago (and Illinois, as a whole). The 54-year-old grew up in Peoria, attended Northwestern and played seven seasons with the Cubs (1989-92, 2000-02).

Girardi also was a Cubs managerial candidate twice before. He interviewed for the position following the 2006 season, but the Cubs hired Lou Piniella instead. Girardi also was a candidate following the 2013 season before ultimately re-signing with the Yankees.

The Cubs announced three internal candidates to replace Maddon on Tuesday: Mark Loretta, David Ross and Will Venable. Cubs president Theo Epstein also said there's at least one person currently with a playoff team that's also on their "broad list" of candidates.

Girardi declined to say whether he has an interview scheduled with the Cubs. However, he spook highly of the team and expressed confidence in their chances of bouncing back in 2020.

"I think there's a lot of pieces in place there," he said. "And that's always a good thing. And they talk about retooling, and I think the Cubs in a lot of ways have the ability to do that. Some markets don't have the ability to do that, but the Cubs have the ability to do that.

"They dealt with injuries down the stretch that probably didn't help them, and some really good players that were injured down the stretch. They will get all those guys back, and they will have an impact. To me, I would think it would be a retooling, because there's so many good pieces still in place."

