Joe Gibbs Racing on verge of tying Roush Fenway for most national NASCAR wins
Kyle Busch‘s Cup win Sunday at Pocono Raceway moved Joe Gibbs Racing within one victory of tying Roush Fenway Racing for the most national NASCAR wins all-time.
According to Racing Insights, Busch’s win gives Joe Gibbs Racing 324 victories across the Cup (166 wins), Xfinity (158) and Truck Series (none) compared to Roush’s 325 overall.
The totals from Racing Insight’s differ from the total provided on the website Racing Reference, which has Roush’s Xfinity win total at 137.
Racing Insights added one to Roush’s Xfinity total after it confirmed with Mark Martin that his 1992 Xfinity win at Rockingham came in a car owned by Roush, not himself.
JGR, which entered NASCAR competition in 1992, is in position to tie Roush thanks to nine Cup wins through 14 races this season and six Xfinity wins through 12 races.
Roush has not won in Cup since the July 2017 race at Daytona. It has not won in Xfinity since the February 2017 Daytona race and is not competing in the series this year for the first time since 1992. Roush has not competed in the Truck Series since 2009.
Here are the six all-time winningest NASCAR teams, according to Racing Insights:
Team Owner
Cup Wins
NXS Wins
Truck Wins
Wins
Roush Fenway Racing
137
138
50
325
Joe Gibbs Racing
166
158
0
324
Hendrick Motorsports
253
26
26
305
Petty Enterprises
268
0
2
270
Richard Childress Racing
108
81
31
220
Team Penske
118
68
0
186